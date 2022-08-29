Appointment Advocate General Curaçao, Sint Maarten and BES Islands

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Mr. Robbert-Jan Boswijk will be the new Advocate General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the BES islands. The Kingdom Council of Ministers has decided to nominate him on a proposal from Ministers of Justice and Security Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Caribbean Netherlands), Richardson (Sint Maarten) and Hato (Curaçao).

Boswijk starts on October 1, 2022, with Sint Maarten as its location. He is currently a public prosecutor at the functional public prosecutor’s office in Amsterdam. Before Boswijk started his career at the Public Prosecution Service in 2017, he worked as a criminal lawyer.