Red Cross St. Maarten first corner stone laying over the hill.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Saturday July 23rd 2022 Red Cross St. Maarten held the first stone laying ceremony at the future new facilities to be constructed in Cay Hill.

Among the many invited guests were Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of VSA & Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sports the honorable Dra. R. Samuel along with the President/Chairwoman of Red Cross St. Maarten Ms. Nadia Chirlias.

Ms. Chirlias said in her speech “This event has been a long time coming, and we are finally here at this moment to lay our Red Cross over the hill cornerstone. She also emphasized that when people think or see one of our Red Cross vans or our volunteers with the big Red Cross on their backs, the first thing that come to mind is help is on the way, that the purpose of this location over the hill will provide Red Cross volunteers a quicker response time just like the ambulance and fire department when hazards, disasters and hurricanes are on the horizon”.

Min. Drs. Samuel congratulated Red Cross St. Maarten and thanked the people of St. Maarten for volunteering and to continue in doing so. Among the invited guests attending the first Presidents of Red Cross St. Maarten Sir R. Velasquez and Mr. P. Martens, Red Cross St. Martin Ms. Ketty Karam and Red Cross Aruba board member Ms. Josephine Albertus and the many volunteers that make up Red Cross St. Maarten.