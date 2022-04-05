Government of St. Maarten congratulates newly sworn in Government of Saint-Martin

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On behalf of the Government and the People of St. Maarten, the Council of Ministers hereby extends congratulations to newly appointed President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington, the Executive Council including the four Vice-Presidents and the elected members of the new Territorial Council on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

“As we continue to navigate these challenging times, particularly for our small island, I wish the new Government steadfast resolve as they take on this new role as leader of the government and people of Saint-Martin. Cultivating the relationship between the Northern and Southern sides remains one of our most important policy objectives, and I look forward to the continued close, open, and fruitful dialogue which will lead to actions that positively impact the lives of our people, and has been the cornerstone of our coexistence,” stated Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.