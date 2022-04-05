Fire Fighters Week “Walk for Health Walkathon” – Saturday 9th April.

Collaboration with Positive, Elektralytes Foundations and St. Maarten Lions Club

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Fire Fighters Week is quickly approaching and the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation (SXMFFF) in collaboration with the Positive, Elektralytes Foundation and the St. Maarten Lions Club will be hosting a walk-a-thon under the theme: Walk for Health, scheduled for Saturday, April 9th, starting at 5 am. The aim of this initiative is to promote and further encourage the population of St. Maarten to practice a healthy lifestyle given the reduced restrictions of the pandemic. The route: Fire Station Cay Hill, around The Pond, Jackal Road, and back to the Fire Station. Upon return to the Fire Station, a healthy breakfast will be served. The event’s main sponsor is CC1 SXM.

President of St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation, Mr. Glen Macnack: “SXMFFF thanks CC1 for their support and contribution towards this “Walk for Health” initiative. We encourage everyone to join us on 9th of April, next week Saturday, as we aim to improve the health of our community while honoring our Fire Fighters under this year’s theme – Making Friends, Creating Bonds that will Last a Lifetime. Tickets are on sale for $12 and can be purchased at the Fire Station Cay Hill or from the members of the Positive & Elektralytes Foundations. The price includes a T-shirt and breakfast.”

During a brief meeting with the SXMFFF, Ms. Shelly Alphonso of the Positive Foundation remarked: “The Positive & Elektralytes Foundations fully support this initiative as exercise is a very important way to reduce your risk for cancer. We know that just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each day is good for your health and 60 minutes can reduce your risk of cancer. SXMFFF Health Walk with a Twist is a great way to start or continue your journey to lowering your risk.

This is the first of what will become an annual event and our organization’s development over the years is rooted in “Making Friends, Creating Bonds that will last a Lifetime”. We are delighted to team up with the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation in their efforts to promote a healthier lifestyle through exercise. We encourage everyone to join us for this early morning walk. The lessons learned during the COVID 19 Pandemic and now the Endemic phase, have taught us to think outside of the box. We have adapted and continue to find creative ways in which to bring our breast and prostate cancer awareness message to our community.” Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation concluded.

St. Maarten Lions Club member Jimmy Challenger: “Every opportunity created by organizations such as the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation to engage our community in a positive and healthy manner should be commended and supported. Our club, which this year is under the leadership of Lion President Linette Gibs, thought it fitting and in alignment with our strong support of a healthier lifestyle to join this walkathon. Fire Fighters have a very important role in our society and are key to our general safety, and like Lions around the world, they understand and embrace the importance of community togetherness – building friendships that last a lifetime.”