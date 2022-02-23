Two student from Charlotte Brookson Academy in serious trouble for having marijuana-laced cookies and in possession of a firearm

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Police were called on Monday, 21 February 2022, by one of the high schools as a student was found with marijuana-laced cookies. Police confiscated the cookies and thereafter conducted an information session on the dangers of consuming marijuana-laced products.

The following day, police were once again called by the same high school due to a student being in possession of a firearm. Police confiscated the weapon and arrested the student. Over the recent weeks, the Police Force of Sint Maarten Police KPSM has issued numerous press releases concerning the behavior of secondary school students – in- and outside of school.

Throughout the communiques, the parents were urged to commit to improving the situation at the schools by talking with their children. Police, however, have seen no improvement in the situation. improved. Activities in and around high schools continue to be a serious and dangerous issue which can have consequences for other innocent individuals.

Parental involvement, both at home and at school, can translate into long-lasting benefits for children from early childhood through adult life. At some point as a parent, you will likely be faced with the dreaded call from the school or police informing you that your child(ren) has crossed the line.

Maintaining school discipline is an issue that’s not going away. It will continue to be addressed by educators, law enforcement, and parents. Everyone has their part to play in the best interests of the community of Sint Maarten and the students themselves.