St. Maarten progresses with EU B-envelope Shelters Project

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On Thursday, February 3, 2022, a Steering Committee Meeting, chaired by St. Maarten {SG AZ, supported by BAK}, with representatives from the European Union (EU) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Ministry of VSA and the Ministry of VROMI, will take place. The focus of the steering committee meeting is to discuss the strategic focus for the coming year(s), share best practices, provide updates on all elements of the project and if necessary, suggest modifications based on lessons learned from the past year or other programs.

A large milestone has been achieved in March 2021, when the 11th European Development Fund B-Envelop Shelters project was launched for St. Maarten with an initial duration of 48 months to complete. The project is being funded fully by the European Union and executed and implemented by the PAHO. The project aims to build two resilient SMART multipurpose shelters in the communities of South Reward and Hope Estate to be stocked and outfitted.

These multipurpose shelters will not only provide safe lodging for vulnerable residents during times of disaster but will also have a multi-purpose function for the community, outside of the hurricane season. The project will raise awareness and increase capacities within the communities, on disaster preparedness and response, ensuring that the relevant communities are equipped to safeguard themselves and their families. Lastly, the project will also aim to have reconstruction strengthened and support the Government of Sint Maarten in its vision to strengthen its institutional capacity to plan, monitor and coordinate post disasters response and recovery.

“As government continues to build resilience by improving emergency response and disaster preparedness for the people of St. Maarten, I would like to thank the Department of Interior and Kingdom Affairs (BAK) as they have been carrying out their role as facilitator of the project on behalf of the Ministry of General Affairs. I look forward to fruitful results and action points from the steering committee meeting to ensure the most vulnerable within our community are protected,” stated Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.