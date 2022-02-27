Minister Ottley: business hours extended to 3 AM

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On February 25th, the Minister of VSA Omar Ottley and the Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence signed and published the ministerial regulation allowing business hours to be extended until 3AM.

Minister Ottley advises the public to take personal responsibility for your health and that of their loved ones, by adhering to the COVID-19 preventative health measures.

If you receive a positive result from a self test, isolate immediately. This will avoid the domino effect on our country’s COVID-19 statistics.