WITU calling all members to General membership meeting

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – President of the Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson is calling on all members of the WITU to attend an important General membership meeting.

Johnson in keeping his word will be hosting a virtual general membership meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the platform ZOOM.

“I need to hear loud and clear for our membership via a mandate of where we will be going next in addressing the challenges we are currently facing in education,” Johnson remarked.