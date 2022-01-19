Extended pre-trial detention for Basseterre Drive shooting suspect

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – The suspect in the Boxing Day shooting has had his pre-trial detention extended by sixty days on today, Monday, January 17, by the instructing judge.

E.C-C. is suspected of shooting his partner in Basseterre Drive, Middle Region, on the afternoon of December 26, 2021. He fled the scene of the shooting, but was apprehended by police in the vicinity of the Bell’s Lookout Point (commonly called “Harold Jack”) on Cole Bay Hill on the evening of December 27.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Court of First Instance for his pro forma hearing on February 23. A pro forma hearing deals with, among other things, the necessity of continuing the pre-trial detention based on the status of the investigation.

721News Editors Note: E.C-C voluntarily was on his way to give himself up, after police was well inform of him coming in. But KPSM detectives intercept him, so they can take the glory that they arrest him !!!