Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of Winair

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on January 31, 2022.
This Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 20, 2021, will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.
The agenda point is:
The (financial) status of Windward Islands Airways (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020 and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)
This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten
On Monday the Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria Jacobs will return to Parliament to answer questions posed by Members of Parliament regarding the Government owned company, Winair.
The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx