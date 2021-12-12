Windward Islands Teachers Union honors Claire Elshot-Aventurin

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The board of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) honored its former President Claire Elshot-Aventurin in a small ceremony last week at it’s office in Madame Estate.

Elshot-Aventurin served as the WITU’s President for 27 years until a recent board election passed on that confidence to the new President Stuart Johnson.

During his speech WITU’s new President, Stuart Johnson expressed his profound gratitude to Elshot-Aventurin for the hard work, services and commitment she provided to the union for almost three decades.

“It is with great honor we recognize you for your unwavering dedication to WITU for the past 27 and to unionism on St.Maarten,” the new WITU President Stuart Johnson remarked.

Johnson praised Elshot-Aventurin for her never ending effort in making it her duty to ensure that all the union’s operations were done professionally and all the needs of teachers were met.

Johnson in the presence of the board presented Elshot-Aventurin a plaque which he read, “this plaque is awarded as a token of appreciation to thank you for your past 27 years dedication and service as President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union on St.Maarten.”

Johnson added, “I’ve got big shoes to fill but I have no doubt you will continue to be at my side as our advisor.”

Elshot-Aventurin besides the plaque received other tokens of appreciation from the board of WITU. Johnson concluded by wishing Elshot-Aventurin continued blessings and good health and promised to take up this new position with pride and dignity.