Seven Seas Water Group says it is proud to start scholarship fund for Sint Maarten

PHILIPBURG, Sint Maarten — Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® (“WaaS®”) solutions, said it was very proud of the initiation of the scholarship fund for Sint Maarten, the Desalination Resource Development Program (DRDP).

“We are extremely proud to launch this developmental program and further invest in the community,” says Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group. “Our company and the government of Sint Maarten share the same vision of growing and supporting local capacity by investing in the people. We look forward to executing the operational plan and opening registration to the citizens.”

With the cooperation of the Sint Maarten Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, and Seven Seas Water Group Director, Franklyn Richards, the agreement that was signed earlier this week will provide scholarships and internships for Sint Maarteners.

“One of my main goals as minister is to strengthen our local capacity; it is the best investment we can make. We cannot continue to build our country if we do not build our people. I would like to thank Seven Seas for their support in launching this fund,” says Minister Omar Ottley.

The program was created to provide local students and water professionals with the resources needed to gain knowledge of the water industry and build local capacity for increased water management autonomy.

“I am thrilled to introduce the Desalination Resource Development Program and have enjoyed working with Minister Ottley on this initiative,” says Franklyn Richards, Director of Seven Seas Water Group. “The DRDP has the potential to really enhance the future of many young professionals in Sint Maarten. I look forward to its success and implementing similar programs in other communities we serve.”

Quick Facts:

⦁ Operational plan and details to be executed within the next 120 days

⦁ Internships will be available at Seven Seas Water Group and GEBE

⦁ Donations will be provided to secondary and tertiary educational facilities to enhance curriculums within the mechanical and electrical engineering fields

⦁ Operational Administrators are Catherine Wilson of Seven Seas Water Group and Tamara Richardson of the Sint Maarten Government