PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2021 is here. Women’s desk in its role to empower women and by extension the family is embarking on Teen Dating Violence (TDV) awareness sessions under the theme: “Behind the Mask” targeting high school students. This initiative commenced with a kick-off session at the MAC- CSE with the 3rd and 4th form students.

As a result of stress arising by the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a global increase of relational violence. This campaign aims to prevent relational violence among teens by bringing awareness on the prevalence of TDV, warning signs, healthy ways to cope and respond.

Even as the world has become more virtual, digital abuse has also increased dramatically. The theme “Behind the mask” was chosen to highlight this epidemic and the fact that many victims are hidden behind face masks.

Minister of VSA Omar Ottley addressed the students on the topic and shed light on the importance of knowing your worth.

Also, during the sessions, the talented youth of Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation (FYI) gave an outstanding performance highlighting the reality of teen dating violence. It is our hope that at the end the students are better equipped to navigate and build healthier relationships.

Women’s Desk is one of the support services available to victims of domestic violence on St. Maarten. It is a division within the department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour.

Women’s Desk continues to work towards enhancing the well-being of women in the community of St. Maarten and by extension their families by offering counseling, referrals, case management and programs.

No matter the situation, abusive behavior is never acceptable. Don’t stay silent. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact the Women’s Desk at (721) 520-6291 or womensdesk@sintmaartengov.org