WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down as users report being unable to send messages or refresh feeds

Facebook has apologized as tens of thousands of people report problems accessing its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Those two services and Facebook itself have all reportedly crashed, with users reporting being unable to send or receive messages, and their feeds not refreshing.

Facebook working ‘to get things back to normal’ – live updates

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Downdetector, which collects status reports on the services, showed 73,804 problems with WhatsApp had been recorded in a spike at 4:53pm.

It showed 43% of the problems were associated with the app and 28% were related to sending messages.

WhatsApp thanked its users for their patience in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The tweet said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. “We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. “Thanks for your patience!”

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Downdetector suggested Facebook had received more than 58,219 reports, of which 71% were regarding its website and 17% were with the app.

Users reported being unable to access the site in California, New York and across Europe.

Several users using their Facebook credentials to log in to third-party apps such as Pokemon Go and Match Masters were also facing issues.

“If your game isn’t running as usual please note that there’s been an issue with Facebook login servers and the moment this gets fixed all will be back to normal,” puzzle game app Match Masters said on its Twitter account.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

For Instagram, a total of 30,473 reports have been recorded, with more than 50% showing issues with the app.

It said on Twitter: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them.

“Bear with us, we’re on it!”

Tens of thousands were still reporting issues on Downdetector beyond the peak at just before 5pm.

A similar issue with the three apps was recorded in April 2019, when they crashed for around two hours before returning to being fully functional.

