Supposed counterfeit NAf 10 banknotes without gold foil

WILLEMSTAD / PHILIPSBURG – In relation to recent social media reporting about supposed counterfeit NAf 10 banknotes in circulation, the Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) wants to point out the following.

Pursuant to article 7, first paragraph of the Central Bank Statute for Curaçao and Sint Maarten, all denominations of the Netherlands-Antillean guilder banknotes from the years of issue 1986 up to and including 1994, have been withdrawn from circulation by the CBCS as per July 31, 2018.

Banknotes issued in said years, do not have the gold foil – a security feature that was only applied to more recent issues – leaving people to think these are counterfeited notes.

We kindly recommend watching the educational video on our website for more details on the security features of the current Netherlands Antillean guilder banknotes.

Banknotes from the years of issue 1986 up to and including 1994 are no longer legal tender. If you have one or more of these notes, you can exchange these free of charge at the CBCS. In case you have any doubt about the authenticity of a banknote, please contact us at CBCS@centralbank.cw