Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. receives two new vehicles

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) recently received two brand new Jimnys from the Postal Union of the Americas, Spain, and Portugal (UPAEP) as part of the country’s annual contribution. The UPAEP is the regional association of postal authorities, gathering at present 28 State Members of which St. Maarten is a member, with headquarters in Montevideo, in the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.

Interim director of PSS N.V., Ms. Marinka Gumbs stated that the donation could not have come at a better time. She added that with the depreciation of the vehicles in the current fleet, and the growing number of deliveries and related services, the new vehicles will certainly meet the needs of the increase in operational demands”.

Ms. Gumbs added that the board, management, and staff of PSS N.V. would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the former Minister of TEATT, Ms. Ludmilla de Weever for her efforts in making the acquisition of the vehicles a reality.

In the picture: Father Rawlins who performed the “blessing of the vehicles” with the representatives of the board, management and staff in attendance.

For more information, interested persons can contact PSS at +1 721 542 3869 or email at info@pssnv.sx.

