Prime Minister Jacobs on Haiti Earthquake: You are in our Prayers. We pray for speedy recovery

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Sunday that she was saddened when she heard about what had taken place on Saturday, August 14 in the Republic of Haiti, and the Sint Maarten Haitian community members are in her thoughts and prayers.

Jacobs calls on the Sint Maarten community, citizens, the private sector and non-governmental organizations to band together to see how the nation can assist Haiti with emergency assistance and supplies.

On Saturday, the Republic of Haiti was rocked by a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the south-western part of the country where the epicenter was detected.

Events are still unfolding in Haiti where hundreds are injured and dead due to the massive damage caused. It was 11-years ago in 2010 when Haiti was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that left more than 200,000 dead and thousands more displaced.

“My deepest condolences go out to all those who have lost family and friends in Haiti. Another tragedy has unfolded, and I call on the Sint Maarten nation to pray for the people of Haiti during this difficult period. We also pray for a full and speedy recovery,” Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Sunday.