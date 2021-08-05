Minister Ottley introduces community day

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that starting this month August, Minister Ottley will open his office to the public on every last Friday of the month.

During this time, persons can choose to share ideas and suggestions with the Minister. Persons who are interested in meeting with the Minister can email TogetherwecanwithOttley@gmail.com .

When requesting a meeting, persons are asked to provide your full name and the purpose of the meeting.

The hectic schedule of the Minister only permits him to have on average 3 meetings a day for the time being. However, on community days, the Minister intends to schedule on average 8-10 meetings.

Due to the anticipated increase in meetings on community days and taking into consideration that the meetings will be held in the Government building, persons will be requested to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative test result, taken within 72

hours prior to the day of meeting. This will be enforced for the protection of all staff and colleagues in the building.