MGDW Students get a surprise treat

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The students of the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School received a surprise treat late last week. Chris Wever, former Minister teamed up with Norissa Anatol of Uni-corn Flavored Popcorn Treats to surprise close to three hundred students at the school.

The colored popcorn bags labeled with “Welcome back to school” were given to all of the students and staff of the school.

“Ushering in a new school year in these challenging times with some positivity was a welcoming feeling for everyone,” remarked Stuart Johnson, School Manager of the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School.

Wever stated, “I always enjoy giving back to my community especially the students as they surely enjoyed this treat. I will continue to support the efforts of the school.”

Johnson added, “the success for any school is dependent on the support of the entire community as we continue to mold the next generations of our beloved country.”

The Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School is a Public Education School with an English stream and Dutch stream located in the district of Hope Estate.