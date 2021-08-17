Former Minister Gordon-Carty presents copy of her book to USP Leader Frans Richardson

St. Peters, Sint Maarten — Former USP Minister of VSA Pamela Gordon Carty presented a copy of her book, “2021 Financial Economic Social & Spatial Recovery Plan Part 1” to the Leader of the United St. Maarten Party (USP) at a ceremony held at her office in St. Peters on Saturday August 14th, 2021.

In attendance was USP Faction Leader MP Buncamper, President of the party Agnes Brooks Mardenborough, Union Leaders Claire Elshot and Raymond Jessurun, Veteran Politician and Political Advisor to many Julian Rollocks, outspoken Political Commentator Edwin James and other invited guest.

“The former Minister was the driving force behind the “Pamela Policy” passed in the National Gazette on February 5th, 2020. This resulted in her being summoned to Parliament at the time to justify her decision to write a policy that put St. Maarten people in a more favorable position in the labor market. Though the sitting parliament at that time seemed confused, some even against the policy, Mrs. Gordon Carty put country above self, stood her ground and was applauded by the people of St. Maarten for recognizing their plight. Their sentiments at the time was that finally someone heard and reacted positively to their concern,” the USP stated.

In March 2021, The National Employment Service Center (NESC) announced its intention to implement modified work procedures in collaboration with Section Employment Permits, based on the “Pamela Policy” with the goal of leveling the playing field and creating a more balanced and transparent system than had been in existence in the past. The “Pamela policy” formalized prerequisites and a series of checks and balances to safe guard against the labor permits abuse of the past. Employers must now legally comply with their obligations to fill vacancies with qualified St. Maarten candidates before exploring candidates originating from outside of St. Maarten.

“The St. Maarten people must be given a fair and equal opportunity in their own country and elected officials have a sworn duty to act and not only pay lip service to the issues being faced by St. Maarten and her people,” stated Mrs. Gordon Carty.

“My motivation to write this series of books stems from the fact that I know we are a truly resilient people, capable of holding our own in any forum and under any circumstances; our history speaks for itself. As leaders, we need to acknowledge that strength and use it as motivation to represent our people to the best of our abilities. Challenging times calls for innovative thinking, constructive critism and collaborations.”

She continued: “That is the only formula that will see us through this pandemic. Government doesn’t necessarily need money and we should never allow our backs to be pushed up against a wall. We should be turning to our population to assist in steering government towards the solutions that fit their mold as opposed to the other way around; there should be a bottom up approach. In part 1 of my book, I begin to explore some of the possible solutions to some of the challenges we are being faced with today. I invite the general public to take the journey with me into the endless possibilities that exist so that as a people we come out of this pandemic standing on our feet and not on our knees.”

She said an Invitation was extended to Governor Eugene Holiday and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to present them with a copy of her book at their earliest convenience so that the viable and cost effective solutions explored in part 1 of the book can be explored for possible execution. She noted that she was pleasantly received by Prime Minister of Curacao Gilmar Pisas and the Minister of Health of Curacao “I am looking forward for the opportunity to do the same in St. Maarten, ” voiced Mrs. Gordon Carty.

“I will be making a number of appearances on local radio talk shows to promote and cover different aspects of the book; namely SOS Radio Station with Fernando Clarke on Monday, August 16th, 2021. My 88.3 The Review on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 and others soon to follow. My intention is to also present a copy of 2021 Financial Economic Social & Spatial Plan Part 1 to the Governor Eugene Holiday and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs at their earliest convenience so that the viable and cost effective solutions explored in part 1 of my book can be explored for possible execution,” voiced Mrs. Gorden Carty.

Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty MBA, MSC has again taken the initiative, put pen to paper and produced Part 1 of a 4 part series of books aimed at providing solutions to the governments of St. Maarten, Curacao and Aruba during these trying financial times.

“It is my duty as a leader to put country above self by continuing to contribute to a better St. Maarten whether through holding public office or inspiring those that hold the position. It is for this reason, I have chosen to present a copy of my book to Mr. Frans Richardson and United St. Maarten Party as a thank you to him and the USP family for introducing me to the political arena which inspired me to see the positive sides of politics, executing policies and ultimately working on behalf of the people of St. Maarten,” Mrs. Gordon Carty concluded.

A copy of her book – 2021 Financial Economic Social & Spatial RECOVERY PLAN Part 1 is currently available at her office in St. Peters or you can contact Tel: (721) 526-4737/ 524-6988. Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty will also be hosting a Self – Sustainment Workshop on September 3rd and 4th at the Belair Community Center, also available on Zoom.

Experts from Curacao and St. Maarten will be a part of this workshop. Entrance fee is $20 and space is limited. More information pertaining to this workshop will be provided in a subsequent correspondence.

For registration and inquires you can contact Tel. +17215264737 or email frontofficemasters@accountant.com