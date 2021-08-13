CARIBBEAN AIRLINES RE-STARTS NON-STOP SERVICE TO ORLANDO AND ST LUCIA OUT OF TRINIDAD

Port-of-Spain — Caribbean Airlines is set to restart operations to two of its popular destinations; Orlando, Florida and St Lucia.

As the airline continues the phased introduction of its commercial schedule; from August 16, Caribbean Airlines will begin non-stop service between Trinidad and Orlando, Florida, as well as Trinidad and St Lucia. Flights to both Orlando and St Lucia will operate twice weekly, every Monday and Friday with same day return services.

The Orlando flight will complement the airline’s current 4 times weekly schedule to Miami, offering customers more options to South Florida; and will be available for sale for the rest of Summer and straight through the Christmas peak season.

PORT OF SPAIN TO ORLANDO RETURN SCHEDULE

ROUTE DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Port of Spain to Orlando Monday/Friday 8:35 AM 1:05 PM Orlando to Port of Spain Monday/Friday 3:00 pm 7:05 PM

St Lucia will be the fifth Caribbean destination added to the schedule for direct service into/out of Trinidad; and will be serviced utilizing the airline’s ATR fleet

PORT OF SPAIN TO ST LUCIA RETURN SCHEDULE

ROUTE DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Port of Spain to St Lucia Monday/Friday 2:00 PM 3:05 PM St Lucia to Port of Spain Monday/Friday 4:00 PM 5:05 PM

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests. Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight. *Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.