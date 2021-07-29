The New Generation Tucson Has Arrived

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The much anticipated fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is finally available at Motorworld, offering cutting-edge design, roominess, class-leading digital capabilities, dynamic ride and handling and excellent fuel efficiency. The exterior styling of the new Tucson embodies the new Sensuous Sportiness design identity by the Hyundai designers.

This can be seen from the crisp geometric angles on the Tucson’s side profile, creating a striking contrast and sleek silhouette. The kinetic design theme doesn’t stop there, but is present all around the vehicle, with half-hidden triangular shapes in the taillamps and half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are blended seamlessly within the parametric grille.

On the inside, the new Tucson combines space, technology and information in ways that have never been done before. The layout of the cabin provides passengers with a feeling of openness, with a broad ridge dashboard and fully integrated center fascia that houses the 10.25-inch full-touch screen. This combined with a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster create a high- tech, fresh ambience and premium presence.

Highlights

LED Static Bending Head Lights

Parametric Hidden LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

LED Rear Combination Tail Lights

Smart Electronically Opening Power Tailgate

Rain Sensing Wipers

Panoramic Sunroof

360 Degree Surround View Cameras

Safety Features

6 Front Surround and Side Curtain Airbags

Blind Spot View Monitor (BSVM) Cameras

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

Hill Assist Control

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Driving Experience

2.0L Smartstream NU MPI Engine with 8-speed Automatic Transmission

Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)

HTRAC All-Wheel Drive System

Technology

10.25 Inch Touchscreen with Full Touch Center Fascia

10.25 Inch TFT Open Digital Supervision Cluster

Wireless Apple Car Play / Android Auto

Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad

Remote Engine Starter

64-Color fully Customizable Mood Lighting

BOSE 8-Speaker Premium Audio System

The Tucson offers the following colors: White Cream, Phantom Black, Shimmering Silver, Silky Bronze, Titan Gray, Amazon Gray, Crimson Red or Ocean Indigo with interior options that come in black, grey, blue or brown and made of either cloth or leather material. The different trims available include 17”, 18” or 19” Alloy Wheels with full sized spare, while all models come with 5 Years Warranty to give customers the ultimate peace of mind.

These are only some of the reasons why the new Hyundai Tucson has been named the mid-size SUV of the year by the Auto Express New Car Awards. It pushes the boundaries of the segment to reinvent everything, giving drivers a level of roominess, comfort and versatility that exceeds all expectations.

Be sure to visit at Welfare Road #20 in Cole Bay, call +1 (721) 544-5294 or visit the website at www.motorworldgroupsxm.com for further information.