STB says preparations continues for the Real Madrid sports clinics

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) said over the weekend that preparations are underway for the Real Madrid sports clinics that is planned for July.

The Football clinic will be led by the coaches of the Real Madrid team. Local coaches, 18 years and older with minimum three years of experience were offered to apply to partake in the Real Madrid Clinic Coach Academy.

One lucky coach and participant will receive a chance to win a trip to Madrid, to experience the 2022 first edition World Challenge game in Valdebebas Sports City.

Fundacion Real Madrid Clinics Dutch Antilles, together with the Real Madrid Foundation and local partner Flames United FC, will be organizing a Real Madrid Foundation football clinic for boys and girls (6 till 13 years) between 19 and 23 of July this year on the friendly island of Sint Maarten.

Up to 75 kids will get the opportunity to participate in the clinic.

“These projects are crucial to the return of our activities and it’s really important for those involved because it’s their return to having fun and sharing values through sport,” stated Ambassador Alvaro Arbeloa.

The goal of the organization is to motivate the practice of football on the island as well as to encourage the values inherent in the sport, to give them the opportunity to train as their idols do and contribute to their personal development.