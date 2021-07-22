Mental health prisoner dies in police cell 

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — Police are investigating the death of a mental health patient found dead in the police cell on Thursday morning. The lifeless body was discovered during a routine morning check.

It is not yet clear what caused this death. However, a source close to the investigation told 721News says foul play and suicide are so far ruled out.

This is the 3rd Mental health patient who was found dead been in custody of the authorities. Two was found at the Mental Health facility in Cay Hill and now this one at the Police station in Philipsburg. The police NEVER send out a press released confirming these incident.

We are awaiting an official statement from the police spokesman about this ongoing investigation.