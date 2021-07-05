Entrepreneurship World Cup St. Martin Pitch Competition Happening This Weekend

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — “We are extremely pleased to congratulate nine applicants on becoming finalist in Entrepreneurship World Cup St. Martin 2021. Out of the thirty four persons who signed up for this competition, these nine entrepreneurs not only met the EWC’s 4P criteria of Product. People, Potential, and Predictability but are also globally relevant with clearly defined objectives. Each have the potential to represent St. Martin on this global platform,” says EWC National Host, Cristal Legrand.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) supports 175,000 entrepreneurs in 200 countries. This is made possible by three co-host organizations — Misk Global Forum, Global Entrepreneurship Network, and tGELF: The Global Education & Leadership Foundation. EWC is more than just a competition, it’s an entire experience including training, resources, connections, and mentorship.

Every applicant had the opportunity to take advantage of all these incentives and utilize them to grow their businesses. Whether an applicant has been invited to the finals or not, access to the EWC platform will remains available to them in support of their development.

The EWC St. Martin Top Nine Finalist are:

Sunil Mirani of Orders.SX

Jean Oneli Blaise of STEMS

Dieu Donne of Lips & Lashes Cosmetics

Ricardo Perez of SXM Padel Group

Maria Jose Segura Ibarra of Inti Ayllu

Angelika Soeffker of Magic of the Caribbean

Raphael Dorra of Kalinago NV

Michel Peterson of Voice of the Youth St. Maarten (St. Maarten Youth Brigade)

Jacqueline Louis of IMBRACE

Our national finalists now have the chance to present their business to our panel of local and international judges. The winner will receive a cash prize of $5000, a commercial (valued at $10,000), Media & PR coverage, and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the global finals and Global Entrepreneurship Congress happening in Saudi Arabia in November 2021. In addition, we have a combined $20,000+ worth of in-kind prizes, support and one on one mentorship for all finalists.

The winner will advance to represent St. Martin in the EWC Caribbean Regional Final on Sunday 25th July. If selected by EWC to the Top 100 global entrepreneurs, they will receive an invitation to participate in a virtual accelerator program in August and an all-expense-paid trip to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Global Finals in November 2021. The EWC Global Finals is shot at life-changing prizes including $1 million in cash prizes total for the global winners plus a combined $75 million worth of in-kind support for the top 100 global finalists.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup St. Martin National Pitch Competition will be held live online on Sunday 11th July 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. We invite the community to join the LIVE action and get a chance to vote for their favorite startups!

To join us live, sign up today by going to the link below and RSVP for the event:

https://platform.entrepreneurshipworldcup.com/display/EVE/Saint+Maarten+National+Finals#Details

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook @ewcsxm and @EntrepreneurshipWorldCup

For further information and inquiries, email info@ewcsxm.com or WhatsApp +1-721-586-5855