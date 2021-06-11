Job portal to be revamped and relaunched by Sites on US

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley would hereby like to inform the public that the job portal, previously referred to as www.jobopportunities.sx is being revamped and relaunched. An agreement was signed on Tuesday June 8th with Sites on US, and the work to roll out the tasks has begun.

The job portal will serve as the primary tool for the National Employment Service Center (NESC) and will aid greatly in boosting the job matching process between employers and suitable job seekers. A fully automated dynamic and robust platform; a first of its kind for the Government of Sint Maarten.

Upon taking office, Minister Ottley made a commitment to work diligently to address all the challenges faced by the people of Sint Maarten regarding opportunities for employment. This is the beginning of a new era, where the focus is placed on you!

Minister Ottley would like to thank the owner of Sites on Us, Mr. Raymond Pierre Louis and the expert consultant in their employ, Mr. Marvio Cooks.

Minister Ottley is extremely proud, as both young men pursued higher education at FAMU and returned to Sint Maarten with their degree in hand, like Minister Ottley himself.