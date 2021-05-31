Police Pensioners and Retiree Association elect first board.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On a sunny day last year 2020, a group of pensioners Police Officers came together with the idea to form a Pensioners and Retiree Association. This Association will bring together the former workers of the Police Department and will be able to look out to their and their family needs.

A temporary board was installed to be able to get the Statute and House Rules in order.

On May 27th, 2021 there was an election to elect the official Board of the Association. On the same day, May 27th, 2021, the Association held a General Membership meeting at Bute Hotel. The result of the election was given. Mr. Eddy JACOBS was voted as Chairman and the following six persons were voted as board members.

Geronimo Juliet,

Elgin Schotborg,

Isterida Hasham,

Amparo Sabina,

Norwin Villarreal

Johan Leonard.

During this meeting the members also gave the green light to the board to open up the

Association to other pensioners from the Justice chain. On Saturday May 29th, the newly elected board had their first meeting and the positions were divided by votes.