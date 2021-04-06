This Thursday SSSD hosting free workshop entitled “Looking Beyond: Helping Your Child With Career Choices”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Many parents often worry about what will become of their child without realizing how much influence and input they have in the career or occupation that their child chooses. Parents are often the first role model and source of information to children.

Consequently, the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is hosting a free workshop, for parents, entitled “Looking Beyond: Helping Your Child With Career Choices” on Thursday, April 15, 2021. This workshop will be aiming to inform parents about various ways they may offer support to their child’s future career success.

This free workshop will be held online. Parents can register in advance by calling SSSD at +1721543-1235 and registrants will then receive an invitation by email. On the day of the event, participants can click the link on SSSD’s Facebook page and join the online workshop from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

According to SSSD officials, with this free workshop, they will be aiming to provide parents of secondary school students with tips, strategies, and resources to aid their children in researching careers, exploring career options, and helping them decide on a career choice.

“Parents do not have to wait until it is too late, worrying or stressing what will become of their child. They can be actively involved in the process, offering support to their child’s future career success,” the SSSD officials said.

Participants of this workshop are urged to log in and be on time.

The SSSD office is located in the Gatspy’s Building across from the Philipsburg Police Station and next to the WIB. SSSD provides many services to students. Some services include: psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshop.