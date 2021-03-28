Domestic dispute leads to the arrest of A.D

ST PETERS, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Dispatch Center received a call on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at approximately 08.30 am, regarding an altercation that was taken place in St. Peters. When the police patrols arrived on the scene they were met by a woman who informed them that she got into a verbal altercation with her live-in companion, which escalated into a scuffle.

She also explained to the officers that her companion destroyed most of the furniture in their home. After a short investigation by officers it was concluded that the victim was physically assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect with initials A.D was arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for further questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police informs persons choosing to engage in abusive actions that they will be held accountable. You alone are responsible for your behavior, it is easier to just walk away from a heated situation than risk being arrested. There is no excuse for abuse.

If you or anyone you know maybe in need of police assistance in a situation of relational abuse, called 911 for immediate assistance or if you wish to remain anonymous, leave a message on the tip line by dialing 9300.

Persons can also send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website: www.policesxm.sx

There are also other sources of help on the island such as Safe Haven.