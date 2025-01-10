Watch out for Respiratory Illnesses. Continue to take Preventive Actions

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is calling on the community to be vigilant for respiratory illnesses during this time of year, as many countries in the Caribbean experience this during the peak months of the high tourism season.

Throughout the countries in the Northern Hemisphere (United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, China, India, Japan), there is always a surge in respiratory infections during the winter period.

The Caribbean region including Sint Maarten is currently experiencing peak travel and tourism season, marked by increased air and cruise ship travel.

The increase in visitors to the region is typically associated with a rise in respiratory illnesses among both travellers and local destination populations, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) reported.

CARPHA adds that respiratory illness activity in the Caribbean showed a mixed pattern at the end of December 2024.

Based on the latest regional reports, influenza activity is rising, driven primarily by Influenza A(H1N1), while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity, although elevated, has declined over the past four epidemiological weeks. COVID-19 activity continues at low levels.

CARPHA assesses that while the current risk is low there is potential for an increased risk to the Caribbean and strongly recommends enhanced surveillance across Member States.

As is customary, CPS continues to monitor reports and numbers of respiratory illnesses from health care providers, including the laboratories, for any sudden increases in order to promptly detect and respond.

The end-of-year festive season is traditionally associated with activities such as social gatherings, shopping and travelling, which pose additional risks for intensified respiratory virus transmission.

The following preventive measures should always be applied at home, workplace, community, as well as healthcare settings: practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette, frequent hand washing and applying sanitizer.

Persons with flu-like symptoms should consult with their house doctor for medical advice. If your house doctor refers you to the laboratory, you should follow these instructions as any respiratory illness is reported to CPS for follow-up and case management.

Getting vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 is available, stay at home if you are sick, and wear a mask.

Having data available will ensure that CPS disseminates timely awareness and communication to the community.

Should the community have additional questions or concerns, CPS can be contacted at 914.

CPS encourages the population to remain healthy during this time of the year.