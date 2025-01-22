Traffic Accident on Mount William Hill, victim flown to Dominican Republic

Mount William Hill, Sint Maarten – On Monday, January 20, 2025, at approximately 4:45 PM, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received several reports of a traffic accident on A. Th. Illidge Road near Mount William Hill. The collision involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Several police patrols, ambulance personnel, and the Traffic Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers encountered the motorcyclist, who had sustained injuries to his face and arms. Paramedics provided first aid on-site before transporting the injured rider to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical treatment. Later on they flew him by air ambulance to the Dominican Republic for advance medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the SUV was attempting to turn left into a side road on A. Th. Illidge Road. Simultaneously, the motorcyclist was traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in the collision.

Personnel from the Traffic Department are actively investigating the circumstances of this incident to determine its cause.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all road users to exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating the roads to prevent accidents.