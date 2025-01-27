SMFC Relocates Farmers Market to St Peters Community Center

St Peters, Sint Maarten – SMFC would like inform the general public of the change in location for the Farmers Market, which will now be held at the Rupert Maynard Community Center in St Peters.

SMFC would like to thank the general public for supporting the Farmers Market over pass 6 months. Your support demonstrated that the community embraces the need for agricultural development and positive social engagement.

The Farmers Market continues to confirmed to us that the demand for fresh quality produce and locally produced products is on the rise. It also highlighted the need for more positive social activity in our communities that both our seniors and youngsters can enjoy.

The relocation of the next Farmers Market to the Community Center in St Peters will offer community member access to more parking, restroom and children a bit more space to run around.

This weekend SMFC Farmers Market will offer a wide variety of produce and products from the dedicated community farmers and product developers. A variety of items will be available such as fresh cold press juices, banana bread, baked jonny cakes with chick peas, coco sticks, coconut oil, fresh eggs, veggie soup, plants and gardening materials.



Fresh Produce available this week from our local and regional farmers will be season peppers, cherry tomatoes, avocado, plantain, carrots, yams, eggplant, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, pineapple lettuce, salad mix, callaloo, tyarblad, basil, mint, lemon grass and bayleaf.

SMFC continues to network with its farming partners local and regional to increase its crop production and balance off consumer cost by allowing quality goods to be directly distributed to community members cutting additional cost.

SMFC continues to extend its wholehearted gratitude to community members that support the Farmers Market, We are truly grateful to be a part of the positive and sustainable change agriculture can bring to our communities.

SMFC Looks forward to the continuous enhancement of the Farmers Market Place experience for community members and visitors to enjoy. SMFC also thanks Mr Athill Browne for allowing us the space and time to make this vision a reality for the community…

See you on Saturday Jan 25, 2025, from 9am to 2 pm, at the Rupert Maynard Community Center , St Peters.

**About St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC):**

The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC), a proactive committee of ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center Foundation is a collective of local farmers and skillful community member dedicated to enhancing the production and distribution of agricultural products on the island. By pooling resources and expertise, the SMFC aims to promote sustainable farming practices, support local economies and provide the community with fresh high-quality produce and agro-processed products as we Thrive for the Balance of life together.

For more information on SMFC follows us on FB or feel free to send us an email at [email protected]