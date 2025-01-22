PASSENGER TRANSPORT REGISTRATION

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) instructs all holders of a passenger transport permit to register their operation with the Transport Control Unit no later than Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to receive a confirmation letter. The confirmation letter validates that the operation’s documentation and vehicle meet the applicable regulations to carry out service.

In prior years, the annual confirmation letter process was solely conducted to pay the annual road tax payments. However, due to an alarming rise in fraudulent activities and concerning preliminary findings from ongoing investigations, the process is adopting a stricter and more secure approach for 2025.

Failure to comply with this process may result in severe penalties, including potential suspension or revocation of a holder’s permit. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten reiterates that this directive is non-negotiable and applies to all individuals and businesses in the industry without exception.

This measure is a critical step to uphold integrity, efficiency, transparency, accountability and most importantly fairness.

Starting January 16, 2025, operators will be able to submit their documentation through a secure online form available through a QR-code and website link.

The documentation includes the following:

Original or authentic copy of the primary permit.

Valid vehicle insurance policy (must mention validity period and vehicle plate number).

Valid motor vehicle inspection card

Valid Sint Maarten driver’s license.

Valid Sint Maarten identification card or Dutch Passport.

For operators with an assistant driver, the following documentation must also be submitted.

A valid Assistant Driver’s Permit

Valid Sint Maarten driver’s license.

Valid Sint Maarten identification card or Dutch Passport.

An authorization letter signed by the permit holder or a power of attorney statement confirming an active work relationship between both parties (No older than 30 days).

Companies managing 5 or more vehicles equipped with a T-, G-, or R- plate must submit a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet with the details of each vehicle (make, model, year, and VIN), a digital copy of all valid motor vehicle inspection cards and valid insurance policies.

The spreadsheet template can be requested from the Transport Control Unit by email at [email protected]. A date for the fleet inspection will be arranged separately once all digital files have been received and reviewed.

Towards the end of the form, operators of bus, taxi, touring cars (T-plate), unregulated vehicles (G-plate) will be required to select their preferred date for the vehicle inspection at the Little League Baseball Field on Soualigua Boulevard across the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center. Operators must have readily available the hardcopy of the submitted documentation and their vehicle for inspection.

Passenger transport vehicles must be equipped with the following:

A functional fire extinguisher.

A first-aid kit for minor injuries.

Mechanical components in working order (e.g., brake lights, head lights, horn, no damaged front or rear windshield)

License plates securely attached to the outermost exterior front and back of the vehicle

Vehicles suspected of significant defects will be referred to the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center for re-inspection, even if they have a valid inspection card due to concerns for road safety.

For further information or to request the link or QR-code of the online form, please contact the Transport Control Unit at [email protected] or through WhatsApp at +1721 559 7685 or +1 721 556 2765