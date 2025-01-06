Nine Candidates Selected for Transformative Training Programme in Curaçao

The Department of Labour, on behalf of the Statia Government, is pleased to announce the selection of nine candidates to participate in a six-month training programme in Curaçao. This initiative focuses on equipping participants with hands-on skills in tiling, plumbing, and electrical work, providing a solid foundation for their future careers.

Each candidate will receive professional guidance throughout their training to ensure mastery in their respective fields. The tiling and plumbing programmes will last six months, while the electrical training extends to one year for comprehensive in-depth learning. The plumbing and tiling sessions will be held at Fundashon Fundeshi te Dak, and the electrical programme will take place at Garnet N.V.

Representatives from the Department of Labour—including job coaches Larissa Rouse and Maxine Spanner Suares, policy adviser Gregory Melfor, Unit Manager Vernon Illigde, and Carol Roosberg Jack, Director of the Social Domain—will accompany the candidates to Curaçao. GIS will also cover the event.

Commissioner Reuben Merkman was present at the Statia airport on Monday, 6 January 2025, to see off the candidates as they began this significant journey.

The programme will officially launch tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 January 2025, and will be broadcast live on the Statia Government Facebook page at 2:00 p.m.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Executive Council for making this life-changing opportunity possible and wish the candidates every success in their training.