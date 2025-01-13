Mylo Freeman’s Inspiring Workshops in Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Library, in collaboration with Stichting Biblionef Netherlands, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Sint Maarten Early Childhood Development Association (SECDA), is delighted to host a special beginning-of-the-year event featuring acclaimed author and illustrator Mylo Freeman.

Mylo Freeman, of Dutch-American descent, grew up in The Hague and studied illustration at the prestigious Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam. She has authored approximately 70 picture books, including the beloved Princess Arabella series.

As a precursor, the Hello Baby presentation launches a series of engaging events aiming to promote a lifelong culture of reading:

Freeman’s latest bilingual children’s book, Hello, Baby! , will be featured on January 11 th , 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This heartwarming book, which nurtures a love of learning from an early age, is the result of a fruitful collaboration between the Dutch Foundation for Literature and valued partners in the Caribbean region. Parents of children aged 0–3 years are warmly invited to attend the book presentation of Hello, Baby! . The session will also include a workshop led by Reading Recovery and Remedial Educator Patricia Illidge-Maier, focusing on the importance of reading to babies and toddlers to foster early childhood educational development.

Barbie Workshop for children aged 4–7 years: Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Maximum 25 participants. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Barbie dolls.)

Writers’ Workshop for aspiring writers of all ages: Monday, January 20, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Maximum 25 participants.)

Illustrator Workshop for youth and adults interested in illustration: Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Princess Arabella Workshop for children aged 7–10 years: Wednesday, January 22, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

All the events will take place at the Sint Maarten Government Building. You can register via the following link: https://forms.office.com/e/GxCGngiezr to participate at these events.

In addition, four local daycares—Alexander’s Early Stimulation, Curious Minds Daycare, Educare Foundation, and Busy Body Daycare—have been selected to receive special story-time sessions with Mylo Freeman from Monday, January 20 to Wednesday, January 22, 2025, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The Sint Maarten Library will also host a virtual story reading with Mylo Freeman on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The event will be streamed on all of the Library’s social media platforms.

Membership Drive: Free Library Cards for Babies and Toddlers

As part of its ongoing membership drive, the Library invites parents to sign up their babies and toddlers and receive a library card and an age-appropriate book kit. Parents can visit the circulation desk to take their child’s photo for the card.

The Sint Maarten Library wishes you a prosperous New Year! Join us in making 2025 a year of reading and adventure!

For more information about these events, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1 721-542-2970.