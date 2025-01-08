Former MP Akeem Arrindell sentenced to 18 months, banned from holding public office

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – A former St. Maarten Member of Parliament (MP) has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and banned from serving as a civil servant or standing for elections for six and a half years in a vote-buying case. The ban period is the maximum as set out in the country’s criminal laws.

The Court of First Instance delivered its verdict on Wednesday morning in the case brought by the Prosecutor’s Office (OM SXM) against former MP A.A. and two co-suspects. The sentences reflect the gravity of the offense and its significant impact on public trust in democracy.

M, a co-suspect, received a 12-month sentence, with four months conditional, and a three-year probation period.

F, another co-suspect, was ordered to complete 180 hours of community service, with 90 hours conditional, along with a three-year probation period.

OM SXM believes the court’s ruling sends a stern warning against attempts to undermine democracy in Sint Maarten. The verdict reaffirms the community’s commitment to safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring free and fair elections. Integrity and trust must remain the cornerstones of public service, and these sentences underscore the severe consequences of betraying that trust.

On December 18, 2024, the prosecutor presented its arguments, emphasizing the serious implications of vote buying on Sint Maarten’s democratic system. Prosecutors highlighted how voter fraud erodes citizens’ confidence in the fairness of elections, undermines governance, and displays blatant disregard for democratic values.

With Sint Maarten’s vulnerable democratic system—comprising just 15 parliamentary seats and a low threshold of votes needed to secure a position—the consequences of voter fraud are particularly severe. The Prosecutor’s Office had demanded stiff penalties, including imprisonment and bans on public office, to deter such offenses and reinforce the principle that vote buying is unacceptable.