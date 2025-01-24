American Airlines Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Customer Service and Discrimination Allegations

Source: sdvoice.info

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

American Airlines continues to suffer a string of customer service problems, including severe charges of racial discrimination, sparking worldwide condemnation and a rethinking of its operational policies. An incident on Jan. 17 involving passenger S.L. Brown, whose trip from New York’s JFK to Sint Maarten was abruptly canceled, again exposed these problems. Brown’s contact with a customer service agent named “Sash,” who was described as “very nasty, very insensitive,” left her with no viable solutions. Not only did Sash not give a refund or travel credit, but her handling of the situation forced Brown to arrange a costly same-day flight for her and her three children from LaGuardia Airport with Delta Airlines, incurring significant additional fees.

This instance points to deeper structural concerns within American Airlines, as indicated by the huge volume of complaints received. According to the Canadian Transportation Agency, American received 1.9 complaints per 100 flights in the fourth quarter of 2023, with passengers regularly citing issues like as unexpected cancellations, misplaced luggage, and inefficient customer service, which often exacerbates their travel delays.

In addition to Brown’s experience in which the traveler said she believed was in part racially motivated, the airline is facing serious claims of discrimination. In a distressing lawsuit, retired Black police officer Anthony Williams and his white wife, Katsiaryna Shasholka, claim they were wrongfully accused of human trafficking by another passenger on their honeymoon flight from Phoenix to Miami. The couple was publicly escorted off the plane, detained, and subjected to humiliating scrutiny by airline staff without any credible evidence. The event suggests a possible trend of racial profiling by airline staff, as it is similar to another case involving artist David Ryan Harris, who was falsely accused of trafficking his mixed children.

American also has faced legal jeopardy because of its hiring and employment practices. Following a complaint by America First Legal, American Airlines was found to have violated federal anti-discrimination laws in its hiring practices. This has reportedly led to a mandated cessation of these practices after a federal investigation by the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

Last year, the U.S. Transportation Department imposed a $50 million fine on American for failing to provide adequate assistance to passengers with disabilities, a record fine for such violations, which emphasizes the need for significant improvements in how the airline assists vulnerable passengers.

American Airlines claimed that it has maintained a commitment to enhance the travel experience for all its passengers. The airline said it continues to review complaints and allegations against it. Transportation officials said the urgency for comprehensive policy and operational reforms remains high as the airline navigates through these legal and public relations challenges.

“The dignity of every passenger that entrusts American Airlines with their travel must be affirmed,” stated the attorney for Anthony Williams. “This case is about much more than rectifying a single grievous wrong; it’s about addressing systemic issues that undermine passenger trust and safety. Our efforts aim to ensure that no other individual or family undergoes such a distressing experience ever again.”