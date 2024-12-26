PSG Introduces Pilot Project to Alleviate Traffic Congestion Effective December 26 

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) subsidiary Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform the community and maritime sector that it has implemented a pilot project to help alleviate traffic congestion in the Simpson Bay and surrounding areas.

Effective Thursday, December 26, 2024, the opening times of the Simpson Bay and Causeway Bridges will be adjusted as follows:

The Simpson Bay Bridge opening at 3:00 PM will be adjusted to 2:00 PM;

and the Causeway Bridge opening of 3:30 PM will be adjusted to 4:30 PM.

This pilot project should benefit motorists, taxis, and passengers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport as well as tour companies during the busy high tourism season.

The project is a joint collaboration between PSG, the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), and the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA).

The objective of the change is to have a positive impact on the vehicle traffic flow in the Maho, Simpson Bay and Cole Bay areas.

The results will be monitored closely by stakeholders.