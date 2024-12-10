Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at a casino in the Cupecoy area

PORTO CUPECOY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — In the early hours of Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 2:00 AM, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Central Dispatch received multiple reports of an attempted robbery at a casino located near the border in Cupecoy.

Upon receiving these reports, several police patrol units were immediately dispatched to the location. Preliminary investigations have revealed that multiple individuals attempted to rob the business but were unsuccessful in their efforts. Following the failed attempt, the suspects fled in a small vehicle heading towards the French side of the island.

The incident is currently under active investigation by the relevant authorities.

In light of this event and other recent incidents, the Sint Maarten Police Force urges all residents and business owners to take necessary precautions to secure their homes and establishments. Simple measures such as ensuring the use of security systems, maintaining proper lighting, and staying vigilant can significantly reduce the risk of crime.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery is urged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force via the police tip line at 9300 or +1 721-542-2222, or share details anonymously through the tip line service.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to maintaining the safety and security of the community and appreciates the cooperation and support of all residents in achieving this goal.