Dangerous Situation Involving Aggressive Pit Bulls in L.B. Scott Road and Industry Drive Area

PHILIPSBURG (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently addressing a dangerous situation in the vicinity of L.B. Scott Road and Industry Drive. Residents have reported the presence of loose pit bulls exhibiting aggressive behavior, causing significant distress in the neighborhood.

KPSM is working to locate the owners of these animals. In the meantime, the police have contacted a local veterinarian to assist in safely managing the situation. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid the area until further notice.

We appreciate the community’s cooperation and will provide updates as the situation develops.

Video:

