VROMI commences Major Road Repairs

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of VROMI commenced the anticipated road repair project last Friday, following the signing of the agreement in July. Valued at Nafls 5.7 million, the project kicked off with Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard (Point Blanche). The most problematic part of the road, the entrance of Chesterfield to the entrance of Bobby’s Marina was identified for immediate intervention.

The final layer of asphalt on this section of the road (190 meters) was finalized last night. Work will continue for the full length of the road, from Vineyard Building to the end of the Port (T-Crossing), before moving onto L.B. Scot Road, Arch Road, and Suckergarden Road/Bishop Hill.

All works are being executed at night and roads remain open for vehicular traffic, unless absolutely necessary.