Traffic accident on Sucker Garden road

SUCKERGARDEN, Sint Maarten – Police are currently also investigating a traffic accident that took place on the Sucker Garden Road involving a police vehicle. According to preliminary reports a scooter rider was on the Sucker Garden Road heading towards Philipsburg.

The rider slipped on an oil that had been spilled by an unknown vehicle on the road and fell, injuring himself. A gray pick-up belonging to the police force who was driving just in the back of the scooter rider had to make an urgent maneuver to avoid crushing the fallen rider.



This maneuver caused him to slam into a container chassis park on the side of the road. Both the scooter rider and the Police officers suffered minor injuries. They were treated by the ambulance personnel.

Police are also looking into the situation that over the last weeks there were several complaints made over oil and gravel spill on the road and more so on the Sucker Garden Road. Further information will be provided when this comes available.

The Traffic Department is also investigating this case.