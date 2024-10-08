Temperatures above existing background (BASE) levels detected at the La Soufriere Volcano

Saint Vincent – According to information received from the Seismic Research Centre at 2:38 p.m. today (Monday October 7, 2024); a low thermal anomaly (temperatures above existing background/base levels) was detected at the summit of the La Soufriere volcano by the NASA FIRMS hot spot detection system on Sunday October 6, 2024. This low thermal anomaly as detected by NASA FIRMS is currently ongoing.

Potential scenarios associated with the detection of the thermal anomaly include a Sulphur fire in the crater, a small phreatic (steam) eruption that may have exposed hot underlying rocks, or the start of new extrusion of lava in the crater.

Analysis of multi gas data collected on October 4, 2024 by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) Soufriere Monitoring Team, and further reconnaissance via sea along the West Coast today (Monday October 7, 2024) are still underway. Further updates will be given following the analysis of the multigas data and the conclusions from the visual observations.

The volcano still remains at a Green Alert Level – This means that the volcano is quiet; seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activities are at or below the historical level at this volcano. No other unusual activity has been observed.

In the meantime, the National Emergency Management Organization is advising persons not to visit the volcano at this time and that the La Soufriere Trail remain closed. There should be no unauthorized visits to the summit until further notice.



