Suspended police officer gets 5-years’ sentence for assault and rape

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has rendered its verdict in the case of suspended Sint Maarten Police Force officer R.J., sentencing him to five years in prison after finding him guilty of assault and rape of his stepdaughter. The verdict, delivered on Thursday, October 3, 2024, determined that the primary facts of the case were proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The testimonies of the victim, her mother, her sister, and school staff members who reported significant behavioral changes in the victim following the incident were crucial to the case. The testimonies painted a consistent picture that supported the prosecution’s case and revealed the damaging effects of the assault on the victim’s well-being.

R.J., who was a member of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM at the time, was initially arrested on August 17, 2022, following a complaint of alleged sexual assault. The investigation was conducted by the National Detectives (‘Landsrecherche’).

The court emphasized the credibility of the victim’s testimony, corroborated by other witnesses, including her mother and sister. School staff members who noticed sudden and concerning changes in her behavior also provided crucial evidence that bolstered the case against R.J. Their statements reflected the lasting effects the assault had on the victim’s emotional and mental health.

The court sentenced R.J. to five years of unconditional imprisonment, with time spent in detention deducted from the total sentence. In addition to the prison term, the court ruled on compensation claims brought forth by the victim.

The victim was awarded US $660 in tangible damages, covering specific financial losses and expenses incurred as a result of the assault. Additionally, she was

granted compensation of NAf. 20,000 for intangible damages, recognizing the psychological and emotional trauma she endured.

With the conviction of R.J., the Court of First Instance has sent a clear message regarding the gravity of such offenses, particularly when committed by those in positions of authority. The ruling underscores the commitment of Sint Maarten’s judicial system to ensuring justice for victims of sexual violence and holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of their professional standing.