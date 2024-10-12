Two Fatalities in Early Morning Motorcycle Crash on A.Th. Illidge Road

~ The newly appointed VROMI Head of Permits Michael Brown and his partner were identified by a family member as the two victims in the bike accident. ~

PHILIPSBURG< Sint Maarten — Around 5:00 AM, police dispatch received multiple reports of a serious accident on A.Th. Illidge Road in front of Sunny Food Supermarket, involving a motorcycle that had reportedly crashed into a GEBE meter house.

Police patrols and ambulance teams were immediately sent to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found a male and female victim lying severely injured beside a black motorcycle.

Despite efforts by the ambulance personnel to provide medical assistance, both victims succumbed to their injuries shortly after, with the ambulance team confirming their deaths on-site.

The traffic department is currently investigating this tragic incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.