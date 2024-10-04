COM Approves Amendment to 2024 Budget 

Finance Minister Gumbs Submits it to Parliament

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — The Council of Ministers has approved the amendment to the 2024 budget, and it has already been sent to Parliament, said Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs.

Although the amended budget contains a reduction of approximately 25 million guilders in both income and expenditures compared to the current budget, it still includes allocations for several key investment projects that are crucial to St. Maarten’s development, such as improvements to the prison, GEBE, and the Mental Health Foundation.

Minister Gumbs expects Parliament to pass the amended budget by the end of October 2024, thus allowing the necessary investments and salary adjustments to proceed as planned.

The budget amendment includes the 2% indexation for subsidized school teachers, which will be paid out once Parliament approves the amended 2024 budget.

Concerning the 2025 budget, the Minister disclosed that the government has received the necessary advice from the CFT and is now finalizing the budget for submission to the Council of Advice.

The 2025 budget is expected to be presented to Parliament by early November, giving enough time to meet the December 15, 2024 deadline for final approval.

“I remain committed to sound financial management and ensuring that the needs of the country are met through responsible budget planning,” Minister Marinka Gumbs said.