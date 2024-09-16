Lewis receives quality inspection report for public schools: urgent improvements needed

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A comprehensive Quality Inspection Report has been conducted and presented to Demissionair Minister of Education Lyndon Lewis by the Inspectorate of Education. The report, finalized in June 2024, examines the quality of education in public schools across St. Maarten and provides detailed recommendations for improvement.

The inspection, which took place between October 2023 and March 2024, included lesson observations, interviews, and desk research. In addition, the inspection team conducted a thorough review of school facilities and materials. The goal of this process was to ensure that all students receive education of sufficient quality by identifying weak and very weak schools and providing actionable recommendations for improvement.

“The quality of education in our public schools is of utmost importance. This report serves as a reminder to school managers of their responsibilities and provides recommendations to help schools implement effective improvement plans,” stated Demissionair Minister Lyndon Lewis.

“When we came into office, we faced several of the issues that has surfaced in the report and started to put plans in place to tackle these issues. Some could be handled in the short term; most require long-term decision making and simple political will, which I have in abundance but won’t get the opportunity to exercise. I won’t be here for the long term, but the next Minister will face these same issues and will have to continue the work and cooperation with the inspectorate and public education in general,” Lewis said.

Overall Findings:

A structured lesson plan template was not evident across the teacher population.

Classroom management across the teacher population needs improvement.

Inconsistencies were found in instructional procedures.

Teachers did not consistently state the objectives of their lessons.

Grammar and subject-verb agreement used by most teachers require improvement.

The use of differentiated teaching methods is lacking.

Student-teacher relationships in some cases were found to be poor.

School climate and enthusiasm for learning need significant improvement.

There is a lack of teacher motivation.

Teachers are transferred between schools annually or mid-year, creating disruptions in learning.

While Minister Lewis acknowledged the concerns highlighted in the report, he emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to addressing these challenges. “This report is crucial, and I have shared it with the Council of Ministers for their review. I look forward to discussing the findings in detail to ensure that the quality of education in our public schools is not only improved but maintained at a high level,” said Minister Lewis. “However, I will reserve further comments on specific actions until after the Council of Ministers has had the opportunity to review and discuss the necessary steps.”

The report also includes recommendations for improvement at three levels:

School Management: To enhance leadership and management practices.

Department of Education: To ensure that the education system is structured and supported effectively.

Ministry of ECYS: To implement broader policy changes to address systemic issues in public education.

Minister Lewis concluded, “We will keep the public informed as we make progress in improving the quality of education for our children in public schools. Our goal is to ensure that every student in St. Maarten receives the best possible education in a supportive and motivating environment.”