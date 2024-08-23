SAM: No discussion yet on govt., open to dialogue

SUCKER GARDEN – Leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) Franklin Meyers congratulates the leaders of all parties who gained seats in Monday’s election. The people have spoken, and we respect their decision.

Addressing the numerous rumors circulating within our community about SAM being part of the upcoming government, Meyers wants to make it clear that no discussions have taken place between SAM and the current governing parties – URSM, DP and PFP. As with any other political party that contested the election, SAM is open for dialogue.

We believe that it is irresponsible to be spreading false narratives regarding portfolio divisions, when such has never even taken place.

Once again, Meyers thanks the people of St. Maarten who have placed their confidence in him and the Soualiga Action Movement.

We stand committed to serve all of the People of this island nation.