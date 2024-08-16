Minister VROMI Gumbs signs Trenching Contracts, Continues to Address Outstanding Projects

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The signing of the four contracts marks the end of three years of irregular cleaning and maintenance of the trenches and waterways. The previous contracts ended on December 31st 2021. A public tender was carried out between 2022 and 2023, but was not fulfilled due to concerns of the previous administration related to the results of the tendering process. Upon taking office, Gumbs decided to review the file, in close consultation with legal advisors and the Ministry, i.e. the Department of Infrastructure. From these discussions, it was concluded that while there were some minor concerns, there was no reason to not award the contracts. The minor discrepancies, for example unclear language used in the tender documents, will be addressed and regulated for future tender processes.

In anticipation of the start of the contract and on request of the Minister, contractors have begun assessing areas for urgent intervention. From the Government side, the Ministry is looking at solutions for damaged trenches in Ebenezer, Saunders (Coralita Road), South Reward (MPC), and Belvedere.

The contracts, valued at just above Nafls 2.8 million, are awarded for 36 months starting September 1st, 2024. In the execution of trench work, Sint Maarten is divided into four zones: South West, Central, East, and South East. The scope of works of the contracts include the regular inspection, servicing, maintenance, and safeguarding of adequate storm drainage including the service of grills, drains, and culverts (similar to that which was damaged on Cole Bay Hill in June).

The Minister indicated that alongside resolving the trenching case, he has been busy addressing a number of longstanding issues. Next week, a letter will be sent to the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Affairs with a proposal to regain access to the USD$20 million allocation for a housing project. This allocation was lost in April of this year for a variety of reasons, which caused the Ministry to miss critical deadlines necessary to move the project forward.

Gumbs stated that “The development of Sint Maarten has been largely focused on accommodating tourism, and while the overall benefits of the industry has led to relative prosperity, it has led to an expensive housing market for most residents, especially given the lack of available land; moving forward a balance between these two is important to sustainable development.”

The Policy department and Domain Affairs Department of the Ministry has been working diligently on executing country package number E7 which concerns itself with several issues including housing, issuance of long lease land, and spatial planning which can be used to inform on a strategy for affordable and social housing.

In close collaboration with the Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, the Minister of VROMI is in discussions with Rainforest Adventures for the return of approximately half of the land of the historic Golden Rock Estate (adjacent to Emilio Wilson Park). The return will be accompanied with financial initiatives that will directly benefit the coffers of the country.

The Minister of VROMI indicated that the plans for the returned land must complement existing activities in the area. Gumbs is therefore planning to earmark the returned land for farming, in support of the Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger Martin’s initiatives towards promoting agriculture. Similarly, Gumbs will propose the creation of a green zone in the upper levels of the returned land in Government’s commitment to preserving our natural environment, honoring our national heritage and keeping in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 9, 11 and 15.

Gumbs thanked the Ministry for their continued and dedicated efforts and promised to support initiatives that encourage inclusive, sustainable, and visionary development of the country.