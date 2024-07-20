VROMI – Public Notice

The Department of VROMI Infrastructure is announcing to all road users the following: There will be a temporary segment of road closed for repairs on the AJC Brouwers Road.

On Thursday July 25th, 2024, temporary repairs will take place to stabilize the section of the road above the collapsed drain, AJC Brouwers Road, Little Bay. During the road repair on Thursday, one lane will be temporary closed for approximately 6 hours, starting:

From 6:00 am until 12:00 pm, provisions will be made by the department to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the repairs.

We are asking all road users to please follow instructions from the security personnel or road management during road works. Provisions will be made to manage the traffic throughout the work period. All motorists are kindly urged to adhere to this restriction for their safety and the safety of others.

To minimize disruptions, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised to utilize alternative routes or follow the designated authority during the proposed closing period.

VROMI

Infrastructure Management